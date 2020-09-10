Image copyright Getty Images Image caption There have been 302 deaths in Rhondda Cynon Taff involving coronavirus since March - including two in care homes in the last six weeks

People in two counties are being asked to wear face masks in work, shops and crowded public spaces in a bid to avoid another local Covid-19 lockdown.

Residents of Rhondda Cynon Taff and Merthyr Tydfil have been asked by councils only to use public transport if "essential".

They have already been warned they face lockdown after an increase in cases.

Merthyr Tydfil has the second highest coronavirus case rate in Wales - behind Caerphilly, already in lockdown.

In a joint statement, Merthyr Tydfil and Rhondda Cynon Taff councils are calling for local residents to "take action now".

They want people to:

Only use public transport for essential purposes, like travel to education, work, essential medical appointments and shopping

Work from home for the next few weeks if you can

Wear a three-layer face mask, in work, supermarkets and other indoor or crowded public spaces for everyone aged 12 and over

Not to visit care homes, unless it is an end-of-life visit where full personal protective equipment will be required

Total coronavirus cases reached almost 19,000 on Thursday as 102 new positive cases were reported by Public Health Wales.