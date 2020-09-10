Two children have been seriously injured in a crash between a lorry and a car in Pontypridd.

South Wales Police said it was called to reports of a collision between a red Peugeot and a goods vehicle on the A470 at about 16:00 BST on Thursday.

Two children were taken to hospital with serious injuries, it said.

The southbound carriageway is closed at the A4223 Bridge Street interchange, and police have urged people to avoid the area.