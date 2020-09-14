Second walker in three days dies on Snowdon

Image copyright Geograph/Peter Trimming Image caption The group had walked Lechog ridge to the Bwlch Main peak

A second walker has died on Snowdon in the space of three days.

Police received a report a hiker had fallen after collapsing close to the Bwlch Main peak on Friday.

Llanberis mountain rescue team was airlifted close to the site but said the walker had already stopped breathing and died at the scene "despite the efforts" of his friends.

A walker died after falling a "significant distance" at the Pyg Track on Wednesday.

Llanberis Mountain Rescue said they "would like to pass on their sincere condolences to the family of our fellow hill walker".