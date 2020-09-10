Image copyright Google Image caption Since the local colliery closed in 1969, the building has fallen into disrepair

A coal industry "eyesore" which has blighted residents of a former south Wales mining village for decades could be brought back into use as housing.

The pit-head baths at Llanhilleth have become derelict over the past 30 years.

A housing development on the site was approved in 2008 but failed to happen.

Blaenau Gwent council executive member Dai Davies said a leadership decision to revisit the housing idea was "the first step in what is potentially a brighter future for the site".

The pit-head baths served the former Llanhilleth Colliery, which closed in 1969, and the building has been intermittently used by other companies for light industry since then.

Residents have campaigned for the buildings to be demolished, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

An independent report commissioned by the council concluded residential use was "the most realistic and deliverable option for the site", a council spokesman said, with residents and others to be consulted on the idea.

"A business case could then be produced outlining funding options and the acquisition of the land which is currently in private ownership," the spokesman added.

Mr Davies, executive member responsible for regeneration, said: "I'm pleased that councillors have today supported and approved a proposal that will enable us to work towards potentially breathing some life back into this old derelict site in Llanhilleth, which I know has been an eyesore for residents living nearby for many years.

"We are committed to the regeneration and economic future of Blaenau Gwent and to working with partners to bring disused sites in the county borough back into community use.

"This is the first step in what is potentially a brighter future for the site and we'll be working closely with local residents and other interested parties as we progress this work."