Contaminated blood victims in Wales are demanding a rise in support payments - more than a year after the health minister wanted the matter resolved.

The Haemophilia Society has written to Vaughan Gething urging him to end the disparity where victims can receive £14,000 less than those in England.

Thousands in the UK were left ill after receiving contaminated blood products in the 1970s and 80s.

"People infected in Wales are being penalised," the charity said.

The Welsh Government said it was working with other devolved administrations to "achieve parity".

Clive Smith, from The Haemophilia Society, said victims had suffered "years of neglect" and Wales' victims received less than those from elsewhere.

"The contaminated blood scandal happened before devolution and we believe the Westminster government has a moral duty to help to close this gap," he said.

"However, the governments in Scotland and Northern Ireland have managed to fund increases in financial support."

Wales' patients had lost in a "geographical lottery".

Margaret Sharpe, from Kenfig Hill, Bridgend, was infected with hepatitis C at 23.

The 69-year-old received a transfusion at Bridgend General Hospital, after a car crash in 1974.

Almost 40 years later her condition was diagnosed and at her lowest point she thought she was "going to die".

Her life was "blighted" and she said she "could not hold a job down and could hardly think straight".

She said she was "astounded" by the differences in payments.

"They could find that money, they should find that money, it's wrong not to find that money.

"To be told I am not worthy of it, I'm devastated."

A meeting between the four nations was being set up, but no date has been fixed.

"We remain committed to ensuring that those infected and affected get their voice heard at the Infected Blood Inquiry and that they receive the answers they deserve," the Welsh Government said.

The UK government has been contacted for comment.