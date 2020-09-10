Image copyright Google Image caption The first attack happened on Alfred Street, off Albany Road in Roath

Police are hunting two men after two women were attacked while walking alone in Cardiff.

Both were punched and one was threatened with a knife before handbags were snatched and the men escaped on bicycles.

The assaults happened in the Roath area on Monday and Tuesday night.

"Such violence will not be tolerated and to target lone women in this way is particularly cowardly," a spokesperson for South Wales Police said.

The first attack, where a woman in her 30s was robbed, took place on Monday at about 22:15 BST on Alfred Street.

The second happened on Tuesday at 23:50 on Keppoch Street, when a woman in her 40s was approached, hit and threatened with a knife.

Police said patrols in the area would be increased.