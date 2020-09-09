Image copyright Family photo Image caption Motorcyclist David Pritchard was killed on Sunday

Family and friends have paid tribute to a 27-year-old motorcyclist killed in a crash on Sunday.

David Pritchard, from Tonypandy in Rhondda Cynon Taf, was killed at about 17:20 BST near the village of Ystrad.

"Fly high big man," relatives said in statement about the local delivery driver.

Police have appealed for any witnesses to the crash involving a lone green off-road motorbike to come forward.

"He was a funny, loving and a caring man who enjoyed life to the fullest," his family said.

"He was a much loved son, brother, uncle, nephew and cousin. He will be missed dearly by everyone who knew and loved him."