Image caption Jordan Davies died at the scene of Holton Road last December

A murder trial has been halted after two members of the jury fell ill.

Jordan Brown is accused of stabbing Jordan Davies to death in Barry in the Vale of Glamorgan in the run up to Christmas.

The 25-year-old from Holton Road in the town has denied murder on 16 December.

Judge Rhys Rowlands told Cardiff Crown Court he was forced to discharge the remaining jury, but said the illnesses were not related to coronavirus.

Judge Rowlands added: "They have medical issues and there's no prospect of them coming back this week."

He said a new jury would be sworn in and the trial restarted next week.