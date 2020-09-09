Image copyright cadw Image caption Cadw says the works will boost the visitor experience at Caernarfon Castle

A new cafe and a lift offering access to previously unseen areas of Caernarfon Castle have been proposed.

Temporary buildings have already been set up ahead of the main work in a £3.3m scheme to boost tourism.

The 13th Century castle, which hosted the Prince of Wales' investiture in 1969, is a World Heritage Site.

The historic buildings agency Cadw says the proposals would offer level access to the upper battlements for the first time, along with virtual reality tours.

A glazed lift would allow visitors access throughout the King's Gate, leading to a new viewing deck at the top.

Established in 1283 to consolidate King Edward I's conquest of Gwynedd, Caernarfon Castle attracts around 200,000 visitors a year.

"The proposed scheme will not only enhance the visitor experience on offer but will more importantly provide vital amenities to facilitate all visitors to Caernarfon Castle," the planning documents say.

"The concept of introducing 'furniture' into the spaces, through clearly contemporary additions, will show how spaces were once used, increase family activities and open up vantage points that have been inaccessible until now."

These include the windows overlooking the town, the documents say.

Cadw said the development would also allow for "significant conservation works to be carried out on the gatehouse, including the removal of any previous interventions".

It adds that archaeological excavations carried out during the enabling works to provide services have "increased understanding of the Lower Ward and areas outside of the Eagle Tower, which will further enhance the interpretation of the site as a whole".

Gwynedd Council is expected to consider the application in the coming months, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.