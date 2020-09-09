Wales

Van driver dies in three-vehicle Port Talbot crash

  • 9 September 2020
Afan Way Image copyright Google
Image caption Three vehicles were involved in the crash on the trunk road

A van driver has died in a three-vehicle crash in Port Talbot, police have confirmed.

The crash happened at the junction of Afan Way and Victoria Road just after 16:30 BST on Tuesday.

A 49-year-old man, who was driving a white Ford Transit, died at the scene.

South Wales Police said a 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drink or drugs.

He was taken to hospital, along with a 20-year-old woman, where he was treated for minor injuries.

The pair had been in a blue Renault Megane. A blue Seat Toldedo was also involved in the crash.

Police have appealed for information.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites