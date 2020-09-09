Image copyright Google Image caption Three vehicles were involved in the crash on the trunk road

A van driver has died in a three-vehicle crash in Port Talbot, police have confirmed.

The crash happened at the junction of Afan Way and Victoria Road just after 16:30 BST on Tuesday.

A 49-year-old man, who was driving a white Ford Transit, died at the scene.

South Wales Police said a 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drink or drugs.

He was taken to hospital, along with a 20-year-old woman, where he was treated for minor injuries.

The pair had been in a blue Renault Megane. A blue Seat Toldedo was also involved in the crash.

Police have appealed for information.