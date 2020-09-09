Image copyright Getty Images Image caption There are fears about the rising number of coronavirus cases in some valleys areas

Merthyr Tydfil could be the next area in Wales to see a local lockdown, according to a health data expert.

The former head of health analysis at the Office for National Statistics highlighted the rising proportion of positive Covid-19 tests in the area.

In the past seven days, 4.4% of tests in and around Merthyr were positive.

That is close to the 4.8% figure seen in Caerphilly, which has gone into lockdown, and well above the 3.1% seen in Rhondda Cynon Taff.

"If you look at the data across the whole of Wales, Merthyr Tydfil would be the one you would be more concerned about rather than Rhondda Cynon Taff," said Jamie Jenkins.

"Over the past seven days in Merthyr, 4.4% of tests came back positive, which is not far behind Caerphilly, and they have only done half the number of tests.

"Less people are talking about Merthyr than Rhondda Cynon Taff because the numbers are smaller but the local authority of Merthyr is much smaller.

"But if we're looking at where the next risk of a local lockdown is going to be, it's probably Merthyr above [RCT], if they apply the same principle of looking at the stats."

Merthyr Tydfil council has been asked to comment.

The number of positive tests across Wales was also "a concern", said Mr Jenkins, with the proportion doubling, from 1% to 2% in the space of the last four weeks.

Coronavirus case rate Cumulative number per 100,000 population

How many cases have there been in Merthyr?

Merthyr Tydfil's case rate - the proportion of cases for the size of its population - has grown almost as fast as neighbouring Rhondda Cynon Taff in the last week.

The current rate is 34.8 cases per 100,000 - which is 21 cases in the last seven days.

It already has the highest case rate total, after Wrexham, following a cluster of cases in June associated with workers at a meat plant.

Will Rhondda Cynon Taff go into lockdown?

In Rhondda Cynon Taff, local MP Chris Bryant has warned a local lockdown could be brought in "by the weekend" if cases continue to rise.

Council leader Andrew Morgan had already said there are just days to "get on top" of rising infections and a temporary testing centre has opened in Porth.

"If we carry on as we are then there will be a lockdown, perhaps by the weekend, because a small minority of people are being fundamentally irresponsible," said Mr Bryant.

"They are refusing to isolate when they come home from holiday, refusing to be tested when they are showing symptoms, going to caravan sites in groups of six, seven, eight families together, holding parties in houses, giving false names to pubs so they can't be traced.

"The truth is that we are all in this together. Some people think they and the people they love are magically immune but if we don't take this seriously there will be a major lockdown, which will affect people's livelyhoods and finances."