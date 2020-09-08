Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Travellers to Wales from Santorini must quarantine from the early hours of Wednesday

The Greek islands of Santorini, Serifos and Tinos are to be added to Wales' quarantine travel rules from Wednesday at 04:00 BST.

It means that people travelling from the islands to Wales must quarantine for 14 days on their arrival.

The UK government has added the islands to its quarantine list for England.

They were not included in the Welsh Government's own decision last week to introduce restrictions for travellers from other Greek islands.

They are Crete, Lesvos, Mykonos, Paros and Antiparos and Zakynthos, also known as Zante.

The UK government had introduced restrictions for travelling returning to England from Crete, Lesvos, Mykonos, Santorini, Serifos, Tinos, and Zakynthos.

It did not go as far as the Welsh Government in quarantining travellers from Portugal.

Health Minister Vaughan Gething said the decision followed a review of the latest assessments from the Joint Biosecurity Centre.