Pubs and restaurants in a local lockdown area should check if customers come from a single household, according to the health minister.

The hospitality sector has been allowed to remain open in Caerphilly despite new rules which mean people living apart are unable to meet indoors.

Vaughan Gething said a big cause for a spike in Covid-19 cases was by people mixing in each other's homes.

He also said residents booked on holidays could not travel.

Caerphilly county became the first area of Wales to go into a local lockdown at 18:00 BST on Tuesday, with 132 people testing positive for coronavirus in the past week.

People are unable to enter or leave the county without good reason as part of the lockdown measures which are expected to be place until October at least.

"All pubs and restaurants need to look at their customers coming in and ask themselves, well [is that] really a group of people from a single household," said Mr Gething.

"If people are taking bookings from a dozen people sitting at the same table, I think people really need to be asking themselves whether those are people following the rules."

He said transmission of the virus has not been seen in pubs.

But Caerphilly council would be looking to make sure the new rules were followed, Mr Gething said, and he did not rule out closing the sector locally if necessary.

During a wide-ranging Facebook live question and answer session on Tuesday evening, Mr Gething also said people in Caerphilly county could not go on holiday.

He said if residents had booked holidays they should speak to their providers, explain it would be a breach of the law for them to travel, and seek a refund.

Officials would be in touch with package holiday providers and insurers to explain to them the "seriousness of the position and the risk to them and their business if people from Caerphilly were nevertheless to go on holiday," he said.

Council chief executive Christina Harrhy said it could not afford to "waste time" to prevent the virus spreading.

She said police and the authority's approach would be "supporting and educating residents but, if there is enforcement needed, clearly my colleagues in Gwent Police and my environmental health officers will enforce".

People who breach the restrictions could face fixed penalty notices of £60 for a first offence, doubling with every subsequent offence to a maximum of £1,920.

Ch Supt Mark Hobrough said Gwent Police would "engage, educate and explain" but added that "enforcement is an option".

He said: "The focus is on people having responsibility for themselves, and that thought process before they leave the house as to is this a legitimate reason as to why they're leaving the house and the area."