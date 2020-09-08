Image copyright Emma Jones Image caption Covid-19 rules have stopped Neco's family going to his matches

The family of a footballer who scored the winning goal for Wales against Bulgaria have said he is just a "humble boy" from Wrexham.

Neco Williams took the Wales team to victory only weeks after lifting the Premier League Cup with his team Liverpool.

He scored in the last moments of Sunday's UEFA Nations League match, which marked his second cap for Wales.

His mother said it was "a very special moment" after many highs and lows.

Neco, 19, who was brought up in Cefn Mawr, started playing for his local team, Cefn United, now Albion, when he was six.

He was soon scouted by Liverpool, Manchester United and Everton at a tournament and opted for Liverpool. He spent years rising through the ranks until signing for the first team last season.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Neco scored in the last moments of Sunday's UEFA Nations League match

Speaking of her son's triumphant late goal for the national side, Neco's mum Emma Jones said: "It was just amazing, we are all just so very proud, all the family, friends, everyone who knows Neco.

"It was just an amazing feeling for your son to score that winning goal at such a crucial time during the game. A memory I think that we'll treasure a long time."

She added success had not gone to her son's head.

"He's fulfilling all his dreams and ambitions... but he's a very humble boy. He works hard, he's very determined.

'Very resilient'

"Neco has experienced the highs and the lows. He's very resilient, he's a good lad.

"He's certainly getting a lot more recognised now, but he's very grounded and very respectful. He's just trying to be as normal as he can.

"Cefn United are the ones who started that journey and he'll always be respectful and appreciative of that."

The family has not been able to watch Neco's recent matches in person because of the Covid-19 regulations.

"It's been frustrating, but I am sure we'll make up for it when things get back to normality," his mum said.

"We watch every match, we go to Liverpool and we'll follow his journey through with Wales as well."