Image copyright Plaid Cymru Image caption Ceredigion county councillor Paul James died in April 2019

A woman has been found guilty of causing death by careless driving after hitting a 61-year-old cyclist on a main road near Aberystwyth.

Ceredigion councillor Paul James died after being hit by Lowri Powell, 44, from Penrhyncoch, and run over by a second car driven by Christopher Jones.

A jury acquitted Mr Jones, 40, from Devil's Bridge, of the same charge.

Powell had denied the charge, claiming she did not see Mr James because she was temporarily blinded by the sun.

It took the jury around five hours to reach a majority verdict following the trial at a temporary crown courtroom at Swansea's Civic Centre.

Judge Geraint Walters said he would take time to reflect on the case and consider pre-sentence reports before sentencing Powell on 9 October.

She was granted bail until that date.

Mr James died while training for a bike ride to raise £10,000 for two hospitals where he had been treated for a heart condition.

The trial had heard both Powell and Mr Jones say they had been dazzled by low sun while driving along the A487 on 11 April 2019.