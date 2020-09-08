Image copyright Getty Images Image caption People are struggling to get tests near to where they live

There are fears of a shortage of coronavirus tests as people rush to get symptoms checked in Caerphilly county, GPs have said.

The county is being placed in lockdown from 18:00 BST on Tuesday, following a spike in cases.

The British Medical Association (BMA) said the queues at the pop-up test centre in the town were "horrific", following the announcement.

The Welsh Government and Public Health Wales have been asked to comment.

Chief executive of Caerphilly council, Christina Harrhy, urged people to only get tested if they were showing symptoms.

Dr David Bailey, chairman of the British Medical Association (BMA) in Wales and a GP in Caerphilly, said people were being sent "across the UK" for tests.

"The queues at the pop-up centre in Caerphilly yesterday were horrific, although we understand people were all getting tested," he said.

"The capacity seems to be struggling across the UK, and people being sent across the country is hardly helpful with keeping people local and staying socially distanced."

Caerphilly county has had more new cases in the past week - 98 - than anywhere else in Wales and more than the area has seen since the end of April.

Community testing started in the county at the weekend, a total of 450 people were tested and 19 were positive for Covid-19.

'People asked to travel for hours'

Image copyright Samara Heisz/Getty Images

In Bridgend county, people spoke of trying to book a test at a drive-through centre or a mobile unit via a UK online system, but being told their nearest available slot was at Bristol Airport, more than 40 miles away.

In Gwynedd, GPs spoke of patients being sent miles to get tested after being concerned about symptoms, including shortness of breath, persistent coughs, and high temperatures.

Dr Huw Gwilym, who was on call at the Waunfawr surgery, said "many more adults and concerned parents" were ringing worried they, or their children, may have the virus.

"There are examples of patients in Waunfawr being offered tests in Telford [125 miles], Oswestry [67 miles] and Aberystwyth [70 miles]," he said.

"Others were being advised to phone the service back later because it was so busy.

"We are very concerned about the situation because it is unfair to ask people with Covid-19 symptoms, who are ill and should self-isolate, to travel for hours by car to get a test.

"Also, it is critical that they are tested as soon as possible to enable the track and trace system to work effectively. We didn't expect such problems months into the pandemic."

Image caption Dr Eilir Hughes said people were requesting home tests but being told there were non avalaible

Dr Eilir Hughes, a GP in Nefyn, Gwynedd, said he was concerned people were being "put off" going to get tested due to being asked to travel miles from their homes.

"There are several reports that people are being offered a test in Manchester [125 miles] or Aberystwyth [75 miles] whilst they live here on the Llŷn Peninsula," he said.

"The truth is the nearest TTP testing centre is Llandudno [55 miles] which in itself is too far. People then request home tests and they are told they've ran out of stock.

"It causes a lot of worry for those individuals and their families."