Image copyright Getty Images Image caption People will not be able to enter or leave Caerphilly county without good reason

On Monday, it was announced Caerphilly would be the first county in Wales to undergo a local lockdown.

From 18:00 BST on Tuesday, rules will be tightened following a spike in coronavirus cases, with 98 people testing positive in the past week.

For the 181,000 people living there, it means a number of things will change for the foreseeable future.

More details are expected from the Welsh Government later, but here's a guide to what you can and can't do.

Can I leave or enter Caerphilly?

Once the new rules come into force, nobody will be able to enter or leave the county borough, which covers towns such as Caerphilly, Ystrad Mynach, Blackwood, Newbridge, Rhymney and Risca, without a "reasonable excuse".

These include travelling to work if you are not able to work from home, making a compassionate visit, or to give care.

Travel for essential food and medication are also considered reasonable excuses, so people will be allowed to leave the county if travelling to a supermarket or pharmacy.

Otherwise, the county borders are effectively closed.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption More than 1,600 people have been tested in Caerphilly county in the past week

Can I see friends and family?

Rules for meeting indoors are changing.

Friends and family will no longer be allowed to meet indoors, while overnight stays will also be banned.

Extended households will also not be able to meet, essentially meaning you cannot enter anyone else's home in the county.

Meeting people from outside your extended household indoors remains banned in the rest of Wales.

Are schools staying open?

Yes. Schools, which have only just returned from the summer holidays, will stay open.

However, a number of schools across Wales have told pupils to isolate after positive tests, so any changes will be done on a case-by-case basis.

Can I go to the pub or out for dinner?

Unlike the lockdown which was imposed in March, pubs, bars and restaurants will be allowed to stay open, so you can still go for a drink or a meal.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Pubs will remain open in Caerphilly county

Do I need to wear a mask?

In shops, yes you will have to.

Unlike the rest of Wales, masks will be compulsory in shops for people over the age of 11.

They are already mandatory in England and Scotland, but nothing will change in Wales' other 21 counties.

Face masks are compulsory on public transport across Wales.

How long will the lockdown last?

Well, according to the health minister, until October at the earliest.

Vaughan Gething said the measures would be in place for at least "several weeks" in Caerphilly.

He said he expected a rise in cases over the coming days as a result of community transmission, and numbers were not likely to start come down for two or three weeks.

Can I be fined if I break the rules?

Yes, Mr Gething said police would have the power to enforce fines if people were caught breaking the rules.

"People are going to be able to be fined if there's a breach of the rules," he said.

"And I don't think people want to end up either with the loss of money or indeed the criminal record."

The rules will be enforced by Caerphilly council and Gwent Police.