Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened near Tesco on Monday evening

A man has died after being hit by a lorry on a street in the centre of Swansea.

The 56-year-old pedestrian from the city was injured in the incident at 20:05 BST on Monday in Wellington Street next to Tesco.

He was taken to Morriston Hospital but was later pronounced dead.

South Wales Police has asked anyone who saw the incident or the pedestrian before it happened, or who has dashcam footage, to get in touch.