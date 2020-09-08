Pedestrian dies after being hit by lorry in Swansea
- 8 September 2020
A man has died after being hit by a lorry on a street in the centre of Swansea.
The 56-year-old pedestrian from the city was injured in the incident at 20:05 BST on Monday in Wellington Street next to Tesco.
He was taken to Morriston Hospital but was later pronounced dead.
South Wales Police has asked anyone who saw the incident or the pedestrian before it happened, or who has dashcam footage, to get in touch.