Leading doctors and specialists have expressed "deep concern" about plans for a new cancer centre and have called for an independent review.

Fifty-seven cancer experts said they have concerns for patient safety at the new Velindre centre in Cardiff, which is due to open in 2022.

In a letter to Health Minister Vaughan Gething they said the £180m centre would not be fit for purpose.

Velindre University NHS Trust has agreed to seek independent advice.

The group of medical professionals said modern cancer treatments needed a range of services onsite, including surgery and intensive care.

They also argued the new centre should be located alongside an existing hospital and called for clarity on how the original decision to build a new stand-alone centre near the existing Velindre facility, in Whitchurch, was reached.

The letter, signed by surgeons, radiologists, GPs, anaesthetists and palliative care specialists, was also sent to Wales' chief medical officer, the local member of the Senedd Julie Morgan and the chief executive of the Welsh NHS.

The letter said: "We are committed to transforming cancer care for patients in south east Wales and believe there is an exceptional opportunity to get this right."

It adds the "limitation of the proposed approach has already been apparent through review of other stand-alone cancer centres", including Mount Vernon in Middlesex.

Steve Ham, chief executive of Velindre University NHS Trust, said: "We are continuing to work with our patients, clinicians and health board partners to further strengthen the model to ensure it is always fit for purpose. This will include independent external advice."

Opposition to the new centre has largely centred on environmental concerns until now, with some people not happy about plans to build it at a local beauty spot.

There have been demonstrations and an online petition to try and save the Northern Meadows, an area of grassland and woods in the Whitchurch area of the city.

The Velindre trust said 60% of the land would continue to be available to the local community, adding: "We are committed to securing a future for the fields as a community asset."