The county borough of Caerphilly is to be placed under a local lockdown from 18:00 BST on Tuesday after a "rapid" rise in coronavirus cases.

People will not be able to leave or enter the borough without good reason, the Welsh Government said.

Face masks will be required for everyone over 11 in shops and people will not be able to meet indoors.

Seeing others within extended households will be banned, and no overnight stays will be allowed.

There have been 133 new Covid-19 cases in Caerphilly county in the last seven days.

The Welsh Government said that at 55.4 cases per 100,000 population, it is the highest rate in Wales and one of the highest in the UK.