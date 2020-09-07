Image copyright Google Image caption The pupils had only started at secondary school last week

Pupils at a secondary school in Cardiff have been asked to self-isolate for 14 days after a confirmed case of Covid-19.

The 30 pupils are in Year 7 class at the Welsh-medium Ysgol Bro Edern in the Llanederyn area of the city.

An enhanced cleaning has been carried out in the areas of the school used by the class.

Head teacher Iwan Pritchard said the school had acted "as quickly as possible" to contact those affected.

They were identified as close contacts of a confirmed case at the school.

Mr Pritchard said: "Following the confirmation that a pupil at the school has tested positive for Covid-19 we acted as quickly as possible, in conjunction with Public Health Wales to contact all pupils within the pupil's class bubble.

"As a precaution, additional cleaning, on top of the daily cleansing regime we have in place, has also been completed.

"Due to the procedures we have in place, restricting contact between different classes and logging seating plans of all lessons, we have been able to limit the numbers of pupils needing to self-isolate and there is no need for parents or pupils that have not been contacted to self-isolate or be unduly concerned.

"Having kept to the two-metre social distancing rule, or worn a face covering if this hasn't been possible, no school staff need to self-isolate."

Parents were contacted by letter and text message on Sunday evening.

Cabinet Member for Education, Councillor Sarah Merry, said: "This is a clear reminder that Covid-19 hasn't gone away and I would urge all parents to remain alert and ensure that their children do not attend school if they develop symptoms."