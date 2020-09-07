Image copyright Plaid Cymru Image caption Ceredigion county councillor Paul James died in April 2019

A driver has been cleared of killing a cyclist after claiming he was dazzled by the sun.

Paul James, 61, died after being hit by two cars on the A487 in Aberystwyth in April last year.

On Monday, Christopher Jones, 40, from Devil's Bridge, was found not guilty of causing death by careless driving by a jury at Swansea Crown Court.

A second driver, Lowri Powell, 43, from Penrhyncoch, also denies causing Mr James' death.

Both defendants told police they had not seen Mr James because they had been dazzled by the low sun.

Mr Powell, a well-known Ceredigion councillor, was training for a charity bike ride when he was knocked off his bike and run over on 11 April 2019.

The court heard Ms Powell clipped Mr James with her Ford Galaxy car, knocking him off his bike, while Mr Jones' Vauxhall Vectra ran over him, dragging him about 115ft (35m) down the road.