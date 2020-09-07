Image copyright Ty Ni Image caption Developers say a new building would improve the atmosphere of the town

An old smithy in Gwynedd branded a "dilapidated eyesore" by developers could be turned into a new restaurant, bar and shops with accommodation.

The site in Criccieth, more recently run as a craft centre and slate workshop, has been empty for some time.

The premises would be demolished and replaced by what is described as a "vibrant hub", but would not affect the listed Caffi Cwrt next door.

Gwynedd Council is expected to consider the plan in the coming months.

"We are proposing a new two storey venue in the centre of Criccieth offering locally produced food and drink within a relaxed and friendly atmosphere," the developers say in their planning application.

"As part of the development, four serviced studios will offer accommodation on site.

"At the core of the project will be the production of organic fruit, vegetables and livestock which will be sustainably grown locally less than a mile from the site."

Image copyright Google Image caption The premises have recently been used as a craft centre, pictured here in 2011

Image copyright Ty Ni Image caption Developers claim the empty premises are "a magnet for anti-social behaviour"

Maps from the 19th Century show the site was used as a smithy before later becoming an early car repair workshop and petrol filling station, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

It became a slate workshop and craft retail shop in the 1980s, then later a charity shop before falling empty again.

The developers said their plan would remove "an unsightly and derelict building... improving the atmosphere of this area of the town and removing a magnet for anti-social behaviour".

"This proposal aims to contribute to the vitality of Criccieth town centre and is an exciting opportunity for the future of the town," they added.