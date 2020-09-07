Image copyright Google Image caption Caerphilly could face a local lockdown after children at Bargoed's St Gwladys Primary School were told to self-isolate

A local lockdown could be put in place in Caerphilly county if "necessary", the leader of the council has warned.

Phillipa Marsden told Radio Wales any decision would be made after advice was taken from Public Health Wales.

She was speaking after a class of 21 pupils was told to self-isolate for two weeks after a member of staff tested positive for Covid-19.

While one class at St Gwladys Primary School in Bargoed must stay at home, the school remains open.

Ms Marsden said a local lockdown could happen "if it is necessary".

Public Health Wales will "inform us of what we will need to do," she said.

"Local authorities cannot act alone," Ms Marsden said.

"It's about us doing this together through Public Health Wales, the health board and, ultimately, Welsh Government."

Ms Marsden said she would "absolutely" consider closing bars and clubs if social distancing rules were not followed.

Dr Giri Shankar, from Public Health Wales, told Radio Wales "a very close eye" was being kept on Caerphilly.

"Where necessary those local lockdowns will be imposed," he said.

"We can't let cases go on and on without any intervention."

The council said it "fully" appreciated the situation at St Gwladys Primary School "will cause concern to parents and children at the school".

Coronavirus cases in Caerphilly New positive tests by day

How many cases have there been in Caerphilly?

Caerphilly county has had more new cases in the past week - 78 - than anywhere else in Wales and more than the area has seen since the end of April.

The case rate for the past seven days - 43.1 cases per 100,000 people - is also one of the biggest increases in the UK, after Bolton and Rossendale in Lancashire and Hertsmere in south-east England.

Where there have been local interventions or lockdowns so far - mostly in north-west England and the Midlands - the case rate has been usually been between 70 and 90 cases per 100,000.

Birmingham was put on a "watch list" when it reached 31 cases per 100,000 but the issues were in particular neighbourhoods.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption More than 1,600 people have been tested in Caerphilly county in the last week

Caerphilly is still outside the highest 10 case rates in the UK, which is topped by Bolton (116 per 100,000 at the most recent count) and includes Manchester and Tameside (both 50 cases per 100,000).

Rhondda Cynon Taff has also seen a recent spike, although with fewer positive tests than Caerphilly.

Public health officials have also been concerned at the numbers of young people testing positive.

Just under 14% of those tested in Wales are in their 20s. Nearly 28% of positive tests are people in their 20s and 30s.

But this does not translate into hospital cases. Currently, only 5.5% of positive cases in Welsh hospitals are people in their 20s and 30s, according to Public Health Wales figures. Nearly two-thirds are aged over 70.

A walk-in test centre opened outside Caerphilly Leisure Centre on Saturday.

The school and council said the parents of all the affected children had been contacted and they were working with the contact tracing system to protect other pupils and the wider community.

Cases have also been confirmed at schools in Bridgend, Maesteg, Cwmbran and Carmarthen.