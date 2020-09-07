Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Ian Cottrell said he was "shocked" at the lack of social distancing

Health officials are "concerned" about a video which has emerged showing crowds of clubbers appearing to ignore social distancing guidelines.

It shows crowds outside the Coyote Ugly bar at about 00:30 BST on Saturday. The venue said it adhered to coronavirus rules and turned away large crowds.

Cardiff council said it could close the venue unless there were improvements.

Dr Giri Shankar, from Public Health Wales, said people needed to be responsible.

"I saw the videos and I was really concerned," he told BBC Radio Wales.

'Taking responsibility'

"It is disappointing that people are congregating in large numbers without having any regard to social distancing."

He added: "It's more about people taking more individual and collective responsibilities. We all have to do our part."

The footage was captured by Ian Cottrell on lower St Mary Street in Cardiff and was posted on social media.

Cardiff council said its officers were due to visit the bar over the weekend, adding it was the responsibility of businesses to ensure 2m social distancing was maintained inside and outside venues.

'Really concerned'

Council leader Huw Thomas said the issue of businesses not following rules was a council matter; while individuals ignoring them was for the police to deal with.

"We are really concerned that there are businesses that aren't as stringent as we would like," he said.

"I'm looking to businesses and individuals to put the measures in place to keep the public safe. The powers are there for councils to close businesses.

"If they refuse particularly after an improvement notice has been served to keep the public safe we will close them down."

South Wales Police said officers spoke with staff at the venue on Friday evening, and the venue was also visited on Saturday "to try and prevent similar issues this evening and in the future".

South Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Alun Michael said police "can intervene" if people are breaking the law.

But he added: "I don't think it's a policing issue. The alternative is to the shut night-time economy.

"If you have crowds behaving in a irresponsible way... they are not just an issue for the police,they are an issue of public health. The problem has to be solved collectively."

Coyote Ugly said it was "very careful" to comply with all the rules.