Image caption The incident happened at about 17:20 on Sunday

A motorcyclist has died in a crash in Rhondda Cynon Taff.

The 27-year-old rider of a green off-road bike died at the scene near Ystrad in the Rhondda Fawr valley.

South Wales Police said the crash happened at about 17:20 BST on the B4512 Penrhys Road. The road is closed for investigations.

The force said the man's family is being supported by specialist officers and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.