Image caption Ten wagons, each containing 75 tonnes of diesel, derailed and caught fire at Llangennech

A major rail incident which sparked a massive fire and diesel spillage could affect journeys on the line until Christmas, says the Welsh Government's deputy transport minister.

Lee Waters said the scene at Llangennech in Carmarthenshire was like "something out of a disaster movie".

The incident on the Heart of Wales line on 26 August led to 330,000 litres of diesel spilling from 10 train wagons.

Buses are now replacing services between Swansea and Shrewsbury.

It means the journey can take up to six-and-a-half hours to travel the 121 miles (194km) from Swansea.

The deputy minister, also the Senedd member for the constituency, visited the crash site with his Westminster counterpart Nia Griffith, and Gower MP Tonia Antoniazzi, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

"It's amazing nobody died," said Mr Waters.

"A bit further down the track, and there could have been a significant loss of life.

"The intensity of the heat was extraordinary - the rail bed had disintegrated."

Diesel has been found at various sites in the nearby Loughor Estuary - part of the Carmarthen Bay and Estuaries Special Area of Conservation - and cockle beds and shell fisheries have been closed.

Mr Waters said he feared there would be a profound impact for years to come.

He said he believed Network Rail would be on site for months, and environment body Natural Resources Wales (NRW) for years with the line out of action until "up to Christmas".

NRW said the diesel spill has been observed as far as Crofty, North Gower.

Ioan Williams, of NRW, said: "There may well be long-term effects, we don't know yet the bottom line."