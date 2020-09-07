Image copyright PA Media Image caption Masks are not compulsory in Welsh schools, unlike other parts of the UK

Secondary schools and colleges are to receive £2.3m from the Welsh Government to provide face masks for students.

Face coverings are recommended in high schools when social distancing is "unlikely to be maintained" but are not compulsory like elsewhere in the UK.

Education Minister Kirsty Williams said it was "vital" people felt confident they were being protected as they return to school or college.

However Plaid Cymru said the money was a "drop in the ocean".

In Wales it is up to schools, colleges and councils to decide if and when face coverings should be worn, after Health Minister Vaughan Gething said a "one size fits all" approach would not be right.

However that has prompted criticism from opposition parties that the Welsh Government has "passed the buck".

Teaching unions have called for Wales to follow Scotland and Northern Ireland where face coverings are mandatory in corridors and communal areas of secondary schools.

They are also required in communal areas of secondary schools in parts of England that are under local lockdown.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The World Health Organization said those aged over 12 should wear masks in the same settings as adults

Of the money, £1.8m will go to schools and £469,000 to further education providers.

The Welsh Government said the chief medical officer recommends the "risk assessed use" of face coverings in secondary schools where social distancing controls cannot, or are unlikely, to be followed.

Ms Williams said: "It is vital children and young people, parents and the education workforce feel confident that all measures are being taken to protect them as they return to schools and colleges.

"We have recently updated our guidance for schools and further education to require settings and local authorities to undertake risk assessments of their estates to determine if face coverings should be recommended for their staff and young people in communal areas - this includes transport."

Image caption Will £2.3m be enough for all the schools and colleges in Wales to provide masks?

Teaching staff have already tested positive at five different schools across south Wales since they re-opened last week.

A class of 21 pupils must self-isolate for 14 days after a member of staff at a school in Bargoed, Caerphilly, tested positive, while cases have also been confirmed at schools in Bridgend, Maesteg, Cwmbran and Carmarthen.

Plaid Cymru's education spokeswoman Sian Gwenllian said £2.3m was not enough to provide for all secondary schools and colleges in Wales.

"Schools are having to use their own grossly under-funded budgets to buy all sorts of items linked with health protection during the Coronavirus emergency - from hygiene products to PPE, signs and minor building work," she said.

"This £2.3m for face coverings will be a drop in the ocean when shared out amongst all our secondary schools and colleges."

The Conservative education spokeswoman in the Senedd, Suzy Davies said she welcomed any measures helping young people and staff back into classrooms.

She added: "This could have gone much more smoothly had the Welsh Government issued clear guidance earlier."