Image copyright Declan Banfield Image caption Flooding has become all too familiar for residents in Swansea

Clearing road blockages before storms hit is among a raft of measures being implemented to reduce the affects of flooding.

Swansea council said parts of the city had seen "significant flooding problems" in the last eight months.

Areas such as Killay, Gorseinon and Birchgrove, have flooded three times since last November.

Killay councillor Jeff Jones said: "You can't ignore the public's fears. We need to change our plans."

He added: "Older people, especially people who are disabled, are fearful of water coming into the house and not being able to get out."

Image copyright Freedom | Morriston Leisure Centre Image caption Morriston Leisure Centre had to close due to flooding in November

A council scrutiny committee looking into flood management was told about 100 properties were affected by "unprecedented" floods in last November, February and June.

"I was on call on one of the storm surges - it's probably the most dramatic experience I've had working [35 years] for the council," said Bob Fenwick, highways maintenance leader.

Image copyright Declan Banfield Image caption Homes in Fforestfach were hit by flooding in June

A review of roadside gulleys has been carried out with a new maintenance schedule for some to be cleared every six months, rather than every three years.

A "pre-storm" sweeping route had been established to help keep flood-prone streets free from blockages.

Hydrology studies of three critical sites - Killay Square, Pentre Road in Waungron, and Birchgrove Road, Birchgrove, have been completed, with two others under way.

Watercourses in Sketty, Gorseinon, Gowerton, and Craigcefnparc have been upgraded with six miles (10km) of drains and sewers checked with cameras since last year.

Image copyright Joe Clayfield Image caption Roads in Gorseinon were left underwater following heavy rain in May

However Mike Sweeney, drainage and coastal management team leader, warned most of the budget for the work had already been spent.

"Good work is being done, but it costs money," he said.