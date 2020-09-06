Image copyright Google Image caption Police are conducting inquiries in Eirw Road

A man is in hospital after suffering life-threatening injuries during an assault, police say.

The attack happened at Eirw Road in Porth, Rhondda Cynon Taff, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Few details have been released but South Wales Police said the man was being treated at Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales.

The force advised motorists to expect delays as officers conduct an investigation in the area.

"The area is still accessible," said the force, in a Facebook post.