Woman airlifted after fall at Sgwd y Pannwr waterfall

  • 6 September 2020
Sgwd y Pannwr waterfall Image copyright Stuart Wilding | Geograph
Image caption Mountain rescuers wished the woman a "full and speedy recovery"

A walker was airlifted to hospital after falling and injuring her back and arm at a beauty spot.

The incident happened at Sgwd y Pannwr waterfall in the Brecon Beacons on Saturday afternoon.

Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team assisted in the rescue along with paramedics.

The woman was winched into a coastguard rescue helicopter and flown to hospital. Her condition is unknown.

