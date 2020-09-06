Woman airlifted after fall at Sgwd y Pannwr waterfall
- 6 September 2020
A walker was airlifted to hospital after falling and injuring her back and arm at a beauty spot.
The incident happened at Sgwd y Pannwr waterfall in the Brecon Beacons on Saturday afternoon.
Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team assisted in the rescue along with paramedics.
The woman was winched into a coastguard rescue helicopter and flown to hospital. Her condition is unknown.