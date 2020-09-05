Body found in River Taff in Cardiff

Image caption The family of a man believed to have entered the River Taff in August have been informed

A body has been found in the River Taff in Cardiff.

The discovery was made close to Cardiff Bay, near Ferry Court in the Grangetown area of the city.

South Wales Police said the individual was seen in the water at about 18:40 BST. A recovery operation is ongoing.

No formal identification has yet been made but the force has contacted the family of a man believed to have entered the river near the Principality Stadium on 25 August.

That search, carried out during the severe weather of Storm Francis, was suspended without the man being found.