Image caption Galeri relies on commercial activity for 85% of its budget

Up to 50 jobs are at risk at a north Wales art centre closed since March due to the coronavirus.

Galeri in Caernarfon, Gwynedd, has told staff it may be necessary to cut hours or make redundancies.

Management have said they will struggle to pay wages when the UK government's furlough scheme ends next month.

The centre plans to apply to the Arts Council of Wales for a contribution from the £53m fund made available to support arts organisations in Wales.

Since closing its doors, Galeri has seen its income plummet from £204,000 to less than £47,000 a month.

Image caption Iestyn Harris says the Galeri is trying to secure another source of funding

Board chairman Iestyn Harris said the centre was facing a "financial crisis" from next month.

He added: "We need to find another source of funding to avoid having to make staff redundant."

The Welsh Government has provided funding to the Arts Council to support arts organisations in Wales, but Galeri will not know how much they will receive - if any at all - until mid-October.

Image copyright Google Image caption The centre in Caernarfon employs 48 staff

"It's a very difficult situation and it is never easy to pass on bad news and the possibility of losing jobs," said Galeri chief executive Gwyn Roberts.

"I hope we are preparing for the worst possible scenario and that we don't have to take it in the long run.

"That depends on getting a favourable decision from the Arts Council in mid-October."

Arfon Senedd member Siân Gwenllian has said the centre has a key role in the "cultural life" of the area, as well as employing 48 people.

"In an already challenging time for this industry, more redundancies can be disastrous," said the MS.

Image caption Siân Gwenllian has criticized the Welsh Government for "dragging its feet" with financial help

Ms Gwenllian, who is also Plaid Cymru's spokesperson for culture, said the Welsh Government has been slow to help the arts sector.

"I have long warned that dragging feet with the £53m fund mentioned some months ago will lead to uncertainty for this sector," she said.

"Had the government acted earlier, this period of redundancy consultation and all the uncertainty this creates could have been avoided."

The Welsh Government has previously said money will help individuals as well as theatres, galleries, music venues, heritage sites, museums, libraries and cinemas cope with the pandemic.