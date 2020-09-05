Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Ian Cottrell said he was "shocked" at the lack of social distancing

A Cardiff nightclub has insisted it is following coronavirus rules despite video footage appearing to show crowds of people gathering outside.

Ian Cottrell, who recorded the video at about 00:30 BST on Saturday, said he was "shocked" at the lack of social distancing outside the Coyote Ugly bar.

The nightclub in the city centre's St Mary Street said it turns away any large groups.

Cardiff council has been asked to comment.

Mr Cottrell was walking down lower St Mary Street after midnight when he saw the crowds.

He asked police officers nearby why they were not taking action but Mr Cottrell said he was told it was a matter for the establishment to comply with coronavirus guidelines.

After posting the video on social media, he said: "I was very shocked to see it, with the lack of social distancing."

Among those to agree was Aled Roberts, who posted: "It's no wonder cases are on the rise. Public need to take responsibility but more action should also be taken against premises who don't enforce social distancing."

Another, Samantha Carpenter, added: "Simply disgusted and horrified that this is allowed to go on. Any hotspot at risk of making things worse need educating or closing down."

Coyote Ugly said it is "very careful" to comply with all the rules.

Image copyright Ian Cottrell Image caption Public Health Wales have expressed concerns that some 20-30 year-olds are spreading the virus

"Late in the evening we've had some big groups arrive, mixed households, and we simply turn them away," said spokesman Sean McMahon.

"There are big placards both inside and out explaining the rules on social distancing.

"They turn up, we know where these groups are coming from but we tell them there's too many and they aren't coming in. There are no exceptions.

"It's a safe venue. We have social distancing throughout. There's no dancing on the bars, like there used to be. You can see from our CCTV that it's working.

"It's a shame because someone coming past has just snapped this late in the evening."

Image copyright Matthew Horwood Image caption Large groups of people visited Cardiff Bay as soon as travel restrictions ended last month

Public Health Wales has expressed concerns that a lack of social distancing among 20-30 year-olds has increased the spread of Covid-19 to other groups of people.

"We would make a direct appeal to young people to remember that even if they feel that they would not be badly affected by Covid-19 were they to test positive, should they pass it on to older or more vulnerable family members, friends or colleagues it could be extremely serious, and even fatal," a statement said.

Health Minister Vaughan Gething previously said stag and hen-dos should be a thing of the past following a rise in cases in Cardiff.

He blamed the spike in the capital on "indoor contact rather than outdoor contact" and warned against pub crawls, and against ignoring health advice on socialising.