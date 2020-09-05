Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident

A four-year-old child suffered injuries after being bitten and dragged along by a dog, North Wales Police said.

The attack happened outside the River Island store at Wrexham's Eagles Meadow retail park on Wednesday at 13:15 BST.

The force has issued CCTV images as officers are trying to trace the owner and the dog, a black and white Staffordshire bull terrier.

The man was wearing a black hoodie, face mask and grey tracksuit bottoms.

"A dog bit and dragged the four-year-old child, however, thankfully, it only caused a minor mark," said the force in a Facebook post.

"The dog - a black and white Staffy, and its owner - ran away towards the direction of Mecca Bingo."