Dog 'bit and dragged' child at Wrexham's Eagles Meadow
A four-year-old child suffered injuries after being bitten and dragged along by a dog, North Wales Police said.
The attack happened outside the River Island store at Wrexham's Eagles Meadow retail park on Wednesday at 13:15 BST.
The force has issued CCTV images as officers are trying to trace the owner and the dog, a black and white Staffordshire bull terrier.
The man was wearing a black hoodie, face mask and grey tracksuit bottoms.
"A dog bit and dragged the four-year-old child, however, thankfully, it only caused a minor mark," said the force in a Facebook post.
"The dog - a black and white Staffy, and its owner - ran away towards the direction of Mecca Bingo."