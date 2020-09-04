Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Robert Pugh assaulted boys in the 1980s and 1990s

A former climbing instructor has been sentenced to a further six months in prison after admitting an additional sex offence against a boy.

Robert Pugh ran the Storey Arms outdoor pursuits centre in the Brecon Beacons.

The 76-year-old was previously jailed for 30 months after being found guilty last year of 10 sexual offences against children.

The abuse happened in the 1980s and 1990s when he was responsible for the youngsters as head of the centre.

Following his trial another victim came forward and Pugh admitted an additional charge in July.

Roger Griffiths QC, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court the boy was a "happy-go-lucky" third-year secondary school pupil at the time of the abuse.

What Robert Pugh did left a "deep scar", he said.

The boy spent time at the centre in school holidays, often alone with Pugh, where he was indecently assaulted in his office, the court heard.

In a victim impact statement, Pugh's victim told the court his life changed "from that moment forward".

He said: "I find it difficult to trust people around my young children - I cannot let them out of my sight.

"My son is due to attend a summer camp. It gives me sleepless nights wondering if there is another Robert Pugh."

Pugh appeared via videolink from prison.

Sentencing him, Judge Michael Fitton said the boy had seen Pugh "as a moral guide".

"He trusted you implicitly and you breached his trust," he said.