Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Kevin Johns has appeared in court to deny historical sex attacks

A radio presenter has appeared in court charged with two historic indecent assaults.

Kevin Johns, who presents a show on Swansea Sound radio station and is also the Swansea City stadium announcer, is accused of two attacks on a 14-year-old boy in the 1980s.

The 59-year-old pleaded not guilty to both charges at Cardiff Crown Court.

Mr Johns, of Gorseinon, Swansea, was bailed and a trial date will be set at a later hearing.

Known as Swansea's "most iconic voice", he was appointed MBE in 2013 for services to charity in Wales and he also stars as the dame in the city's panto.

Image caption Mr Johns was appointed MBE in 2013

A Bauer Media spokesman, which owns Swansea Sound, said: "We have agreed with Kevin Johns that he will take a leave of absence from his presenting duties to allow him time to fully focus on the police investigation."