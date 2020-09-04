Image copyright Google Image caption Ysgol Bryn Castell will reopen to pupils on Monday but key stage four pupils' return has been delayed by two weeks

Two members of staff at separate Bridgend schools have tested positive for Covid-19, the council has said.

Seventeen staff members at Ysgol Bryn Castell in Brynmenyn and five at Maesteg School have been advised to self-isolate for 14 days.

No pupils had been on the premises at either school, Bridgend council said.

It said both schools would reopen on Monday as planned but key stage four pupils at Ysgol Bryn Castell would not return until 21 September.

It said affected pupils would temporarily be given blended learning and virtual lessons.

Image copyright Google Image caption Five members of staff at Maesteg School have been advised to isolate

Both schools are undergoing a deep clean.

A spokesman for Maesteg School said a member of staff had tested positive "within the last 24 hours".

"The safety and well-being of pupils, teachers and staff remains a top priority, and the school and local council are working together to ensure that the school can open as planned next week for the start of the new term."

In a letter to parents on Thursday, Ysgol Bryn Castell said Public Health Wales had advised the school environment was safe for learners to return.

It said: "We recognise that this information may present additional levels of concern to members of the school community who may already be finding this transition period to full school reopening challenging and unsettling, and would encourage you to reach out and seek support if you or your child are finding things difficult by contacting the school."

A Bridgend council spokesman said: "Because this will have an unavoidable impact on lessons, the school and local council have taken the reluctant decision to postpone the start date for all key stage four pupils."