Rugby coach asked teenage players for sex

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption James Dowle received a suspended sentence after admitting two acts of sexual communication with a child

A rugby coach has been given a suspended sentence after asking two players on his girls' team for sex.

James Dowle, 25, from Nelson, Caerphilly, sent messages to two girls, aged 13 and 14, asking about "sexual matters", Cardiff Crown Court heard.

Dowle admitted six counts of sexual communication with a child and was sentenced to 38 weeks, suspended for two years, and fined £500.

He has also been made the subject of a sexual crime prevention order.

'Classic grooming behaviour'

Claire Pickthall, prosecuting, said both victims were members of the team where Dowle was the coach.

She said: "His messages to the 13-year-old victim were discovered when her mother confiscated her mobile phone.

"She became aware of sexual messages between Dowle and her daughter which started on Facebook Messenger.

"It was classic grooming behaviour.

"He asked her what she had done in a sexual sense. He told her 'we should get it on'."

'I didn't see it coming'

Dowle was arrested the day after the victim's mother reported him to the police in January 2019, which led to the second victim being identified.

"The 14-year-old victim began texting Dowle during a disagreement with her mother," Ms Pickthall told the court.

"The mother told her she was not to contact Dowle even if it was just about rugby.

"She later confessed to her mother that there had been an exchange of sexual messages and that she had 'done stuff'."

The court heard the messages started innocently but "quickly turned to sexual matters".

Image caption James Dowle was sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court

In a statement read to the court, one victim said: "This situation has affected me in many ways. I am anxious and cautious around older males and don't feel comfortable around them.

"The truth is, I didn't see it coming. I was molested by someone I trusted."

Andrew Davies, defending, said: "To a certain degree there does seem to have been some immaturity by the defendant.

"He has ruined his life and he accepts that that is his own fault."

'Profound impact'

Judge Rhys Rowlands said: "As a grown man, you behaved in a wholly inappropriate way with two young girls.

"It has had a profound impact on the girls and their families."

In a statement, the Welsh Rugby Union said: "James Dowle was issued with an interim suspension by the WRU safeguarding case management panel from rugby-related activities, and he remains suspended at this time.

"The actions taken by the WRU were used in evidence to support the recent allegations against him, investigated by Gwent Police.

"The WRU is committed to safeguarding children and adults at risk, and has a network of club safeguarding officers who work within the WRU safeguarding policy and procedures, to maintain a safe and positive rugby environment."