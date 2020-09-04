Image copyright Plaid Cymru Image caption Ceredigion county councillor Paul James died in April 2019

A man accused of causing the death of a councillor in a crash has said he may have been able to avoid him had he been driving more slowly.

Ceredigion councillor Paul James, 61, was knocked off his bicycle and run over near Aberystwyth in April 2019.

Christopher Jones, 40, said he had slowed down to about 40mph on the A487 because of the glare of the sun.

Lowri Powell, 44, of Penrhyncoch, and Mr Jones, 40, of Devil's Bridge, deny causing death by careless driving.

Swansea Crown Court has previously heard how Mr James was knocked off his bike by Mrs Powell's Ford Galaxy before he was run over by Mr Jones' Vauxhall Vectra in April 2019.

Both have said they were dazzled by sunlight.

Dazzled by the sun

The court heard how Mr Jones had been driving with his wife and three children in the car when the crash happened on 11 April last year

"The sun dazzled me," he said.

"I noticed a yellow high-vis jacket at the front left-hand corner of the bonnet and then I heard a bang."

Mr Jones told the court he slammed on the brakes before getting out.

"Your car, clearly, tragically killed Mr James?" asked Dyfed Thomas, defending Mr Jones.

"Yes," replied Mr Jones.

"Could you have avoided that collision with Mr James?"

"No," he said.

Jim Davis, prosecuting, asked whether he remembered seeing Ms Powell's Ford Galaxy ahead on the road, which has a 60mph limit.

"It's just blurry," he said.

"If you had been going more slowly, you'd have had a better chance of avoiding him, wouldn't you?" asked Mr Davis.

"Yes," replied Mr Jones.

The court heard how Mr Jones had served as an infantry soldier in the Territorial Army, where his duties included driving the battalion commander.

He also worked as a taxi driver in Ceredigion.

On Thursday, Ms Powell told the jury she too had been dazzled by the sunshine.

She described feeling numb when she saw Mr James on the road under Mr Jones' car, and said had she been able to see Mr James, she would have swerved to avoid him.

The case continues.