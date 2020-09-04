Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption People are asked not to approach Ricardo Brown but to report any sightings immediately

A man is being sought by police investigating a stabbing in Cardiff which left a man critical in hospital.

South Wales Police officers believe Ricardo Brown, 21, can assist their investigation following the knife attack in Plymouthwood Close, Ely, on August 25.

A 36-year-old man was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in a critical condition, and he remains seriously ill.

Three people were arrested.

Image copyright Google Image caption Officers were called to Plymouth Wood Close, Cardiff, in the early hours of Tuesday last week

A woman, 52, and man, 30, arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm were released on police bail.

Another woman, 25, was later arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and assisting an offender.

Mr Brown is from Ely, but also has connections with the West Midlands, police said.

People are advised not to approach him but to report any sightings immediately.