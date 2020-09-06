In pictures: Remembering Tiger Bay
- 6 September 2020
While the Pierhead building in Cardiff Bay remains closed for public exhibitions due to the pandemic, it has been celebrating the area's history online by posting a series of archive photos on social media. They come from the Heritage and Cultural Exchange, which inherited the collection from the former Butetown History and Arts Centre.
See tigerbay.org.uk for more about the work of the Heritage and Cultural Exchange.