Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Aaron Edwards was a "huge presence", his family said

A motorcyclist killed in a crash was a "fun-loving" father who had been looking forward to the birth of his third child, his family have said.

Aaron Edwards, 42, of Merthyr Tydfil, died at the scene of the crash on the junction of Gurnos ring road and Goitre Lane just after 18:00 BST on Sunday.

His "devastated" family said Mr Edwards was a keen biker and had died "doing his favourite thing in the world".

South Wales Police has appealed for information.

Mr Edwards' family said he was riding his "pride and joy" - a red Kawasaki motorbike - at the time of the collision with a black Ford Focus.

"Aaron was loved by many and a friend to all," the statement read.

"He was a fun-loving guy who loved his family and his children deeply, as well as his many nieces, nephews and cousins.

"Aaron's life was tragically cut short at a time when he had so much to look forward to, including the birth of his third child which was so wanted by him and his fiancé. "

The family added life would "never be the same again for any of us. "