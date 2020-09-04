Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ironman Wales attracts thousands of athletes and spectator from around the world

Police have issued safety advice to people planning to visit Pembrokeshire this weekend for what would have been Ironman Wales.

This year's triathlon, due to be held in and around Tenby on Sunday, has been cancelled because of coronavirus.

However, some of the 2,000 athletes due to compete still intend to visit, Dyfed-Powys Police said.

That has raised fears of over-crowding on the roads and in the sea, with some villagers urging people to "stay away".

Pembrokeshire has hosted the event, billed as one of the world's toughest endurance races, since 2011 and it is estimated to be worth £3.7m to the local economy every year.

While competitors have been able to defer entry to next year's event, many still intend to visit the seaside town this weekend.

Image caption Police have issued safety advice to anyone intending to swim, run or cycle the course

Dyfed-Powys Police and Pembrokeshire council said they were concerned many people intended to swim, cycle and run the 140-mile course.

"We're aware some people are planning to travel to Tenby to race the Ironman route this weekend," the force said.

"While we understand people have trained really hard to compete and are disappointed the race is cancelled, we are concerned about the impact of racing without any road closures or the usual support."

That concern has been shared by local people on social media, including Angela Harries, who wrote: "It's a race putting your lives at risk as well as danger to road users."

Another, Kirsty-Leigh Rees, added: "[It] was cancelled for safety reasons, do you think us locals want people from all over the UK coming here still?

"It's [one] event, will be back next year! Why can't people wait and jog, cycle and swim in their own areas?!"

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Locals have asked people to stay away from Tenby this weekend

However, many said they still intend to visit, having paid up to £800 for accommodation without the option of a refund, and denied cyclists would be racing.

Spencer Lawrence, wrote: "You can't blame people for still wanting to come down to such an amazing town as Tenby.

"Those that cycle will be heading out at different times on different days... better than being in shops or crowded promenades from a covid point of view.

"They will [also] be bringing much-needed money to the local economy."

Police have urged cyclists not to ride in large groups, for runners to consider social distancing and for swimmers to check sea conditions.