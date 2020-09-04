Image copyright Mel Hartshorn | Geograph Image caption Caerphilly county has seen the most infections per 100,000 people in Wales over the past week

People in a Welsh county are being warned to maintain social distancing after a rise in coronavirus cases.

In Caerphilly, 46 cases have been reported by Public Health Wales (PHW) over the past week, second only to Cardiff, which has seen 57 new cases.

Dr Rhianwen Stiff, from PHW, said a "lack of social distancing by a small group of people" had resulted in the spread of the virus.

A walk-in testing facility will be set up in a leisure centre.

The infection rate in Caerphilly over the past seven days has been recorded as 25.4 people per 100,000 population, the highest in Wales and far above the Welsh average of 7.4 per 100,000 people.

Dr Stiff, consultant in communicable disease control for PHW, said: "There has been a significant rise in positive coronavirus cases in Caerphilly in the past week, and our investigations indicate that a lack of social distancing by a small group of people of all age groups, in a range of different locations has resulted in the spread of the virus to other parts of the population.

"It appears that as lockdown restrictions have eased, people have taken advantage of the greater possibilities for activities, but they seem to have forgotten the importance of social distancing - resulting in possible transmission in the wider community."

She added any residents with symptoms should visit the walk-in testing facility at Caerphilly Leisure Centre.