Image copyright Plaid Cymru Image caption Ceredigion county councillor Paul James died in April 2019

A driver accused of causing the death of a Ceredigion councillor near Aberystwyth felt "numb" when she realised what had happened, a court heard.

Lowri Powell, 44, of Penrhyncoch, and Christopher Jones, 40, of Devil's Bridge, deny causing death by careless driving.

The jury heard Mrs Powell's police interview where she described realising what had happened.

"I went numb," she said.

"It will be with me, I guess, for the rest of my life."

Swansea Crown Court heard how Paul James, 61, was knocked off his bike by Mrs Powell's Ford Galaxy before he was run over by Mr Jones' Vauxhall Vectra in April 2019.

Both have said they were dazzled by sunlight.

Mrs Powell said in mitigation: "My daughter was at the university gym and needed picking up.

"I was dazzled, blinded by really bright sunlight and pulled my sun-visor down."

She told the jury the sun caused a flickering effect in roadside foliage which "momentarily blinded" her.

Jim Davis, prosecuting, asked if she felt it was not her responsibility Mr James was knocked from his bike.

"If I'd seen him, I wouldn't have knocked him off," she said.

'Slammed on brakes'

Mr Jones broke down in tears as his police interview was read in court.

The 40-year-old told police he was driving between 50 and 53 miles per hour when he was dazzled by sunshine.

He said he took his foot off the accelerator and cut his speed, but did not brake.

Mr Jones said he had his car's sun visor down and was wearing sunglasses.

When he saw a high-vis jacket flash he slammed on his brakes. He then realised Mr James was on the ground, injured.

"I started screaming at my wife to phone an ambulance," he said.

"I've played it over and over in my mind millions of times," Mr Jones told police.

He is expected to give evidence in his defence on Friday.

The case continues.