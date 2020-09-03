His Dark Materials dominates Bafta Cymru list

Image caption His Dark Materials was filmed on locations in south Wales

TV drama His Dark Materials has nine nominations for this year's Bafta Cymru Awards, which will take place online.

The drama's stars Dafne Keen and Ruth Wilson are shortlisted in the best actress category.

Welsh acting legends Jonathan Pryce and Sir Anthony Hopkins are nominated for their roles in the Netflix film The Two Popes.

The awards will be hosted by Alex Jones and include 21 categories of craft, performance and production awards.

There will also be a special award for outstanding contribution to the international film and TV industry, which will be announced on 8 October.

Image caption Lyra (Dafne Keene) with her daemon Pantalaimon in His Dark Materials

His Dark Materials is an adaptation of the Philip Pullman trilogy of books, and was shot in studio in Cardiff and on location in south Wales and Oxford.

Dafne Keen's nomination is her first for portraying Lyra Belacqua in the series, which will return for a second instalment in November.

Image caption Keeping Faith/Un Bore Mercher is shortlisted in the TV drama category

Meanwhile there are five nominations for BBC drama The Left Behind, which was filmed in Cardiff. Rob Brydon is nominated in the best actor category for his role in Sky's The Trip to Greece, while the drama Keeping Faith/Un Bore Mercher is shortlisted in the TV drama category.

Swansea writer Russell T Davies receives his 20th Bafta Cymru nomination for Years and Years, while first-time nominees Hanna Jarman and Mari Beard are nominated for writing S4C drama Merched Parchus. They are also shortlisted for the breakthrough award that honours new industry talent.

Coronavirus restrictions means the usual red carpet ceremony will be replaced by an online event which will be broadcast on Bafta Cymru social media channels on 25 October.