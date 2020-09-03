Image caption Shaun Ennis says there has been an increase in demand from newcomers to caravanning

Caravan dealers in Wales say they have seen an increase in sales since lockdown was eased.

Holidays in self-contained accommodation have been allowed in Wales since 13 July, while shared-facility sites opened two weeks later.

With quarantine restrictions imposed on several European countries, one caravan park owner said staycations were "certainly" up.

Dealers said lots of customers were first-time buyers.

Shaun Ennis, who runs Ennis Caravans in Cross Hands, Carmarthenshire, said he would normally have 100 unsold caravans in his depot at this time of year, but only has 20 left.

"Sales have trebled in the short time we've been open since the end of June," he said.

"We've made back the lost four months that we had, and the majority of that is from newcomers into the industry, which is lovely to see. It's been terrific, but also hard work and quite stressful."

Angharad Rees, who runs the 3As dealership in Carmarthen, said: "There's just so much demand."

A recent survey by the National Caravan Council, the trade association, said caravan registrations in July were up 20% on the previous year across the UK.

A caravan park owner has also reported an increase in bookings.

Hywel Davies, who runs Llwynifan Farm South Wales Touring Park in Llangennech, Carmarthenshire, said he was much busier than usual in September.

He said: "Bookings are certainly up on previous years. More people are renting motor homes and caravans now as well to try them out.

"We've had quite a few people who originally booked to go abroad but that's been cancelled due to the current situation, and many of them are then looking for places so they come to somebody like us instead. Staycations are certainly on the up from what I can see."