Image copyright family photo Image caption Rhianne Nicholas died after a red Vauxhall Adam hit a tree

A young mum killed in a car crash had recently lost both of her parents.

Her family said Rhianne Nicholas, 26, would "put others first even when the world was falling apart around her".

Ms Nicholas, from Beddau, died after a red Vauxhall Adam hit a tree at 03:45 BST on Saturday on the A4119 at Penygraig, in the Rhondda.

A 24-year-old woman arrested after the accident has been released under investigation.

"Rhianne was someone who always put others before herself," her family said.

"She always tried to make everyone happy, no matter what.

"To so many she was a friend, but to us she is forever a sister and a mother who would constantly try to make you laugh and smile, no matter how dark your day, and a person who would always put others first even when the world was falling apart around her."

They said they were "greatly moved" by supportive messages they had received which were "testament to the impact" Rhianne had on people.

Image caption The accident happened on the A4119 in the early hours of Saturday, 29 August

The family said: "We, as a family, have setup a GoFundMe page to help not only with the arrangements we must once again make so soon after losing both Rhianne's parents, but to pass on what remains to Rhianne's young daughter, so her life can maybe be made just that little bit brighter as she comes to terms with her loss."

South Wales Police is appealing for information or witnesses to the crash.