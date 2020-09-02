Image copyright Google Image caption The business is based on the industrial estate on Miners Road in Llay

A Wrexham food factory will close with the loss of 71 jobs, a union has said.

Unite announced meat and poultry processor Tyson Foods would close its Llay premises at the end of the month.

The firm acquired the business from another company, BRF Wrexham Ltd, a year ago.

Unite has been in consultation with Tyson Foods and said it was hoped a buyer for the site could be found, but confirmed the company had now said the closure would go ahead.

"This is devastating news for a loyal and dedicated workforce," said Unite Wales officer Jo Goodchild.

"The economy of north-east Wales has seen a succession of large-scale redundancies in recent months and today's news is more bad news for the local area."

This site first opened in 1962 as Frimbo Foods and was one of the main employers in Llay in Wrexham.

Unite said some employees had worked there for 40 years and it would support them in retraining.